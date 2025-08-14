Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.46% to Rs 30.52 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 77.27% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.46% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.5239.367.1419.282.978.741.407.571.255.50

