KKalpana Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 64.25% to Rs 10.89 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 64.25% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.896.63 64 OPM %5.05-40.12 -PBDT0.740.71 4 PBT0.170.12 42 NP0.010.01 0

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

