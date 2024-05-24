KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 79.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.21% to Rs 12.77 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 79.17% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.21% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.42% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.19% to Rs 62.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

12.7716.6362.09272.21-21.14-9.08-14.82-1.661.571.244.354.870.980.491.442.410.860.480.221.90

