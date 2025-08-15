KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 75.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 80.19 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest declined 75.11% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 80.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.80.1981.3557.2056.803.338.121.095.681.094.38

