MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of MRC Agrotech rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 76.01% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.772.7100.370.210.160.180.160.120.11

