MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 76.01% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net profit of MRC Agrotech rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 76.01% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.772.71 76 OPM %00.37 -PBDT0.210.16 31 PBT0.180.16 13 NP0.120.11 9

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

