Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 321.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company rose 321.90% to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.74% to Rs 87.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

