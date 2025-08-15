Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.61% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 51.61% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.470.3159.57116.130.330.420.300.420.300.39

