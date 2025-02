KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 78.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 83.96 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest declined 78.82% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 83.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.83.9679.8460.0256.335.046.712.365.700.904.25

