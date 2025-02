Thakkers Group standalone net profit declines 27.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1028.57% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Group declined 27.75% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1028.57% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.580.1448.73-178.571.881.931.321.911.381.91

