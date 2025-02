Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit declines 36.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 1301.90 crore

Net profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals declined 36.52% to Rs 295.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 466.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 1301.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1217.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1301.901217.9233.0153.57918.911010.50658.39692.26295.89466.12

