Carborundum Universal drops after Q1 PAT slides 45% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Carborundum Universal fell 2.52% to Rs 863.45 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 45.21% to Rs 61.89 crore despite 1.9% increase in income from operations to Rs 1206.65 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 45.58% YoY to Rs 85.83 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 9.58% to Rs 1,160.15 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,058.69 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 461.60 crore (up 22.81% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 237.98 crore (up 15.76% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 3.49 crore (up 5.44% YoY) during the period under review.

Consolidated sales for the ceramics business rose 11.1% YoY to Rs 300 crore in Q1 FY26. Electro Minerals recorded consolidated sales of Rs 405 crore, reflecting a 6.3% year-on-year increase. In contrast, the abrasives segment saw an 8% decline in consolidated sales, totaling Rs 508 crore. Meanwhile, the companys chief financial officer, Sushil Kishor Bendale, will step down with effect from the close of business hours on 26th September 2025, to pursue career prospects outside the company. Carborundum Universal develops high-quality material solutions and world-class services in abrasives, electrominerals, ceramics, refractories and energy storage materials. It serves a wide range of industries, including engineering, fabrication, auto and auto components, infrastructure, steel, glass, power generation and distribution, mining and aerospace