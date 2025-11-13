KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 76.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.76% to Rs 646.50 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 76.29% to Rs 104.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 441.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 66.76% to Rs 646.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1944.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.646.501944.8629.7944.72147.31928.14132.22690.21104.66441.47

