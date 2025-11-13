Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.42% to Rs 148.75 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 23.96% to Rs 55.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.42% to Rs 148.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.148.75230.3224.5911.9780.9965.0178.0663.0055.2144.54

