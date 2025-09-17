KNR Constructions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Welspun Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2025.

KNR Constructions Ltd spiked 9.84% to Rs 213.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54122 shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd soared 6.77% to Rs 2554.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12821 shares in the past one month. Dhani Services Ltd surged 6.02% to Rs 67.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past one month. Gokaldas Exports Ltd added 5.32% to Rs 824.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59221 shares in the past one month.