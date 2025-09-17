Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KNR Constructions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Welspun Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2025.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Welspun Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2025.

KNR Constructions Ltd spiked 9.84% to Rs 213.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54122 shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd soared 6.77% to Rs 2554.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12821 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd surged 6.02% to Rs 67.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd added 5.32% to Rs 824.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59221 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.01% to Rs 529.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42320 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

Barometers trade with decent gains; IT shares advance

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Godfrey Phillips India allots 10.39 cr equity shares under bonus issue

DXY ekes out small gains; Fed decision looms

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story