TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

To develop and advance sustainable Edge AI and SDx capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Qualcomm to set up the TCS Innovation Lab', a space for co-innovation with Qualcomm in Bengaluru.

TCS and Qualcomm will co create smart, scalable, and sustainable Edge AI capabilities utilising Qualcomm platforms for industries moving towards a software-driven approach to make their systems more efficient and resilient in the lab. The co-innovation lab will enable the creation of customised low-cost solutions that can be deployed on intelligent devices, on location and in real time to streamline processes at large enterprises.

Located in India's start-up and innovation capital, Bengaluru, the lab will be part of the IoT focused Bringing Life to Things Network lab. The lab, which is equipped with 5G private network infrastructure and other hi tech network and equipment, will develop capabilities for sectors that need agile IoT solutions such as security and surveillance, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and manufacturing. With its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the lab is designed to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large scale implementation of Edge AI capabilities built on a Software Defined Everything (SDx) approach.