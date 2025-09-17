Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To develop and advance sustainable Edge AI and SDx capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Qualcomm to set up the TCS Innovation Lab', a space for co-innovation with Qualcomm in Bengaluru.

TCS and Qualcomm will co create smart, scalable, and sustainable Edge AI capabilities utilising Qualcomm platforms for industries moving towards a software-driven approach to make their systems more efficient and resilient in the lab. The co-innovation lab will enable the creation of customised low-cost solutions that can be deployed on intelligent devices, on location and in real time to streamline processes at large enterprises.

Located in India's start-up and innovation capital, Bengaluru, the lab will be part of the IoT focused Bringing Life to Things Network lab. The lab, which is equipped with 5G private network infrastructure and other hi tech network and equipment, will develop capabilities for sectors that need agile IoT solutions such as security and surveillance, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and manufacturing. With its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the lab is designed to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large scale implementation of Edge AI capabilities built on a Software Defined Everything (SDx) approach.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; European mrkt advance

SJS Enterprises hits record high after inking MoU with BOEVX

UCO Bank in demand

Central Bank of India spurts 1.79%

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story