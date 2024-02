Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 102.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 62.72% to Rs 204.13 crore

Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 102.80% to Rs 38.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 62.72% to Rs 204.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 125.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

