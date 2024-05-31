Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Lorenzini Apparels allots equity shares on conversion of warrants

Board of Lorenzini Apparels allots equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Lorenzini Apparels at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved the conversion of 2,47,230 warrants into 2,47,23,00 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each, out of the 10,38,37,10 warrants allotted on 05 October 2023 on preferential basis.

Consequent to sub-division/split in face value of equity shares from Rs. 10/- each to Re 1/-, resulting into 10 equity shares of Re 1/- each for existing 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each, conversion ratio for outstanding warrant stand changed to 1 warrant is convertible, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of Re 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 1294.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Kay Power &amp; Paper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

New Light Apparels standalone net profit declines 96.23% in the December 2023 quarter

New Light Apparels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JNK India consolidated net profit rises 56.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Concord Drugs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pankaj Piyush Trade &amp; Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story