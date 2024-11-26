Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 29.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 29.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.56% to Rs 1021.30 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 29.82% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.56% to Rs 1021.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1195.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1021.301195.33 -15 OPM %8.969.32 -PBDT66.5777.21 -14 PBT28.5040.61 -30 NP28.5040.61 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades flat as Asian shares mixed; FIIs turn net buyers

Amid delay over naming CM, Shinde asks supporters not to throng Varsha'

Maharashtra govt reinstates IPS Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police

Axis MF launches a new Momentum Fund: Key features of the scheme explained

Latest LIVE: Prez to address joint sitting of Houses today to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story