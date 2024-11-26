Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 29.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.56% to Rs 1021.30 croreNet profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 29.82% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.56% to Rs 1021.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1195.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1021.301195.33 -15 OPM %8.969.32 -PBDT66.5777.21 -14 PBT28.5040.61 -30 NP28.5040.61 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News