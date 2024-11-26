Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 36.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.43% to Rs 38412.73 croreNet profit of Food Corporation of India declined 36.07% to Rs 906.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1418.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 38412.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34473.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38412.7334473.32 11 OPM %2.484.21 -PBDT953.901451.11 -34 PBT906.701418.21 -36 NP906.701418.21 -36
