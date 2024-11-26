Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 36.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.43% to Rs 38412.73 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India declined 36.07% to Rs 906.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1418.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 38412.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34473.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38412.7334473.322.484.21953.901451.11906.701418.21906.701418.21

