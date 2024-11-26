Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 5400.36 crore

Net profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India rose 21.43% to Rs 1768.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1456.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 5400.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4387.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5400.364387.74 23 OPM %38.5150.67 -PBDT2877.222473.68 16 PBT2436.292110.87 15 NP1768.441456.30 21

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

