Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 5400.36 crore

Net profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India rose 21.43% to Rs 1768.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1456.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 5400.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4387.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5400.364387.7438.5150.672877.222473.682436.292110.871768.441456.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News