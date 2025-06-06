Hybrid Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Creative Eye Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, MIC Electronics Ltd and Hubtown Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2025.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 15.66 at 06-Jun-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2423 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 8.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6059 shares in the past one month. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd soared 18.60% to Rs 94.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1868 shares in the past one month. MIC Electronics Ltd gained 15.00% to Rs 67.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.