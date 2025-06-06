Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd spiked 11.64% to Rs 670 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80996 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd surged 8.10% to Rs 12706.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2891 shares in the past one month. Godrej Industries Ltd soared 7.80% to Rs 1278.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9300 shares in the past one month. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd advanced 6.99% to Rs 47.62. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.17 lakh shares in the past one month.