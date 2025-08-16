JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 46.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.50% to Rs 114.96 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Products declined 46.25% to Rs 32.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.50% to Rs 114.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 218.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.114.96218.9783.7076.6743.0673.8540.7871.3732.4460.35

