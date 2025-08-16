Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit rises 4.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.23% to Rs 78.65 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 4.65% to Rs 43.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.23% to Rs 78.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.78.65136.1540.9045.8230.5866.9712.2248.5043.8741.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News