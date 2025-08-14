Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit declines 83.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit declines 83.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.02% to Rs 161.69 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping declined 83.47% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.02% to Rs 161.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales161.69202.17 -20 OPM %3.234.44 -PBDT3.116.38 -51 PBT0.583.56 -84 NP0.412.48 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 83.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Empower India consolidated net profit declines 91.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Nihar Info Global consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story