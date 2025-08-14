Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit declines 83.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.02% to Rs 161.69 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping declined 83.47% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.02% to Rs 161.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.161.69202.173.234.443.116.380.583.560.412.48

