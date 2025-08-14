Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 1862.56 crore

Net Loss of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 46.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 56.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 1862.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1652.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1862.561652.071.782.9841.2437.99-59.83-57.51-46.43-56.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News