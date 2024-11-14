Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 25.17 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.1722.693.50-5.820.05-2.13-1.56-3.54-1.75-3.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News