Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 25.17 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.1722.69 11 OPM %3.50-5.82 -PBDT0.05-2.13 LP PBT-1.56-3.54 56 NP-1.75-3.47 50

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

