Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 59.10 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 30.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.59.1052.345.385.021.802.070.500.890.350.50

