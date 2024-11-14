Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 59.10 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 30.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.1052.34 13 OPM %5.385.02 -PBDT1.802.07 -13 PBT0.500.89 -44 NP0.350.50 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How the humble onion retains its political hegemony when it acts pricey

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 4-0 THA 2nd Quarter

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: AUS thrashes PAK in Brisbane to 1-0 up in the series

Muthoot Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 1,251 crore

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story