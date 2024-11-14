RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 0.49 croreNet loss of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.57 -14 OPM %-2.04-5.26 -PBDT-0.010.04 PL PBT-0.010.04 PL NP-0.010.04 PL
