RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net loss of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.490.57-2.04-5.26-0.010.04-0.010.04-0.010.04

