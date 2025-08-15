Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 231.08% to Rs 39.20 crore

Net loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 231.08% to Rs 39.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.2011.84-1.203.21-0.310.54-1.920.27-1.920.27

