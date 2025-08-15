Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 42.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 415.82 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 42.91% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 415.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 422.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.415.82422.715.008.3920.4430.7614.6925.5310.7918.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News