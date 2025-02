Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 10.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 131.27 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 10.83% to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 131.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.131.27124.9313.6416.2519.9822.3817.7920.4412.8514.41

