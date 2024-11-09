Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 349.79 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 31.23% to Rs 46.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 349.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.349.79308.5025.7024.2588.2170.3561.4048.1146.5235.45

