Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 349.79 croreNet profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 31.23% to Rs 46.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 349.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales349.79308.50 13 OPM %25.7024.25 -PBDT88.2170.35 25 PBT61.4048.11 28 NP46.5235.45 31
