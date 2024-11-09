Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.86% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net Loss of Satchmo Holdings reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 68.86% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.0119.30-27.45-29.38-1.53-3.37-1.56-3.40-0.65-1.97

