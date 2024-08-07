Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 24.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 1342.48 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 24.08% to Rs 286.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 230.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 1342.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1325.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1342.481325.5830.3623.14425.58323.31387.32289.04286.51230.91

