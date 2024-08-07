Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 24.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 1342.48 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 24.08% to Rs 286.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 230.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 1342.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1325.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1342.481325.58 1 OPM %30.3623.14 -PBDT425.58323.31 32 PBT387.32289.04 34 NP286.51230.91 24

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

