Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 107.56 croreNet profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills declined 59.55% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 107.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales107.56108.57 -1 OPM %4.405.63 -PBDT2.874.37 -34 PBT1.032.60 -60 NP0.721.78 -60
