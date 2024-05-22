Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital India Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 162.32 crore

Net profit of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 162.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 672.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 644.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales162.32157.58 3 672.58644.83 4 OPM %15.112.38 -17.142.26 - PBDT5.05-16.60 LP 21.15-60.66 LP PBT-2.21-22.75 90 -9.02-85.43 89 NP0.82-11.70 LP 11.65-41.57 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Eveready Industries India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 194.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Team Lease Services standalone net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story