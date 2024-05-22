Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 390.76 crore

Net profit of GE Power India reported to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 129.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 390.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 171.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 440.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 1624.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1795.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales390.76344.48 13 1624.761795.81 -10 OPM %-9.11-34.60 --14.22-18.29 - PBDT31.06-120.23 LP -151.19-298.05 49 PBT25.94-125.95 LP -171.33-320.58 47 NP25.94-129.70 LP -171.33-440.58 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 212.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Eveready Industries India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Info Edge (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 194.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Team Lease Services standalone net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story