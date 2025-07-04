Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KP Green Engineering secures new orders of Rs 52.31 cr

KP Green Engineering secures new orders of Rs 52.31 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KP Green Engineering has secured confirmed new orders from multiple clients, totalling Rs 52.31 crore across five segments. These orders include the company's maiden order of Rs 19 crore in the newly launched heavy engineering segment awarded by a client for the prestigious Chennai Metro project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for fifth straight session

AU SFB total deposits rises 31% YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Q1

RMC Switchgears appoints Neha Agarwal as interim CFO effective 4 July 2025

Nifty below 25,400 level; metal shares decline

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story