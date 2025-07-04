Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the June 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Sales rise 8.40% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics declined 15.23% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.6110.71 8 OPM %35.4024.18 -PBDT2.582.35 10 PBT1.671.97 -15 NP1.671.97 -15

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

