Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1812.1, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.26% jump in NIFTY and a 9.41% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1812.1, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 25360.65. The Sensex is at 83104.96, down 0.16%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 14.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22204.25, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1821.7, up 1.76% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 35.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.26% jump in NIFTY and a 9.41% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

