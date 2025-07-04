Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears appoints Neha Agarwal as interim CFO effective 4 July 2025

RMC Switchgears appoints Neha Agarwal as interim CFO effective 4 July 2025

RMC Switchgears said that its audit committee has appointed Neha Agarwal as the interim chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company, effective 4 July 2025.

Neha will assume the responsibilities of CFO until a suitable candidate is formally appointed to the position.

Neha Agrawal, aged 43, possesses an experience of 16 years in the field of management and administration. She holds the degree of Bachelor of Business Administration from Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management. She has been awarded several awards in the name of the Company.

She is a whole-time director of the company and presently looks after the overall administration and day to day operations of the Company and possesses a strong knowledge of finance and accounts. She is a strong promoter of Women Empowerment and enhances companys responsibilities towards the society.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

For FY25, RMC Switchgears has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.45 crore (up 111.2% YoY) and net sales of Rs 318.16 crore (up 84.3% YoY).

Shares of RMC Switchgears shed 0.17% to Rs 764 on the BSE.

