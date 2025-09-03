KP Group partners with AHES Co., South Korea and GH2 Solar, India

To establish and operate 100,000 MTPA green ammonia production facility in India

KP Group announced a landmark strategic partnership with AHES Co., South Korea, and GH2 Solar, India, to establish and operate a green ammonia production facility in India with a capacity of 100,000 metric tons per annum (TPA). This collaboration represents a significant milestone in KP Group's commitment to advancing green energy solutions and decarbonizing the industrial sector, supporting India's National Green Hydrogen Mission objectives.

The partnership is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by KPI Green Hydrogen & Ammonia Private Limited (KPI GH), a KP Group company, AHES Co. Ltd., and GH2 Solar Ltd. The facility will be developed and operated by KPI GH, AHES and GH2 will provide technical and strategic support, including arranging offtake agreements for the Green Ammonia produced, targeting markets in South Korea, Japan, and other international destinations. AHES will also be one of the primary offtakers themselves.

The Green Ammonia facility will leverage renewable energy and infrastructure solutions supplied by KP Group entities, including KPI Green Energy, K.P. Energy, and KP Green Engineering, ensuring a sustainable, low-carbon feedstock for ammonia production. This integrated approach aligns with KP Group's established expertise in renewable energy, with over 30 years of experience in the sector and a current portfolio of 1.9+ GW installed power capacity and 3.9+ GW under development. AHES Co., a renowned South Korean clean energy pioneer focused on hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing, compressed hydrogen storage, and integrated Power-to-Gas solutions, brings cutting-edge expertise in green hydrogen technologies and international market access, positioning it as a vital strategic partner and offtaker. GH2 Solar Ltd., a leading Indian renewable energy innovator, specializes in solar infrastructure, green hydrogen production, and electrolyser manufacturing in India and sustainable energy solutions tailored for Indian and international markets, contributing deep local expertise and project execution capabilities.