KP Group signs MoU with F Plus Healthcare Technologies

To explore feasibility of scaling sustainable modular infrastructure across global markets

KP Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with F Plus Healthcare Technologies, which owns the brand called Podtech, and its subsidiary FVE Lifecare General Trading LLC, to collaborate on the development of next-generation, green-powered containerised data centres, life sciences and advanced technology facilities (ATF).

Under this strategic MoU, both parties aim to jointly design and deploy modular, sustainable containerised infrastructure ecosystems that operate on renewable energy, including solar, wind, hybrid, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and green hydrogen solutions. These initiatives will support low-carbon computing and life sciences infrastructure worldwide.