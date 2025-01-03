KPI Green arm gets LoAs for 32-MW solar power projects

KPI Green Energy announced that its subsidiary Sun Drops Energia, received letters of award (LoAs) for development of solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 32.15 MW under the 'captive power producer (CPP)' business segment.

The projects are tentatively scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26, in various tranches as per the terms of the orders.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 101.2% to Rs 69.93 crore on a 67.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 359.68 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 3.29% to currently trade at Rs 553.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News