Shiva Texyarn climbs on bagging supply order worth Rs 36-cr

Shiva Texyarn soared 7.99% to Rs 240 after the company received a supply order worth Rs 36.19 crore from the Government of India, Ministry of Defence, Department of Military Affairs, and Indian Air Force.

The order involves the supply of 16,000 pairs of SUIT PERMEABLE MK V, with delivery scheduled between 3 January 2025 and 31 August 2025.

Shiva Texyarn is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn and technical textile products like coated and laminated fabrics, home textiles, and other value-added products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2.77 crore in Q2 FY25 as against the net loss of Rs 2.59 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales declined 3.6% year on year to Rs 95.19 crore in Q2 FY25.

