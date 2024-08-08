KPI Green Energy hits the roof after Q1 PAT spurts 99% YoY to Rs 66 cr

KPI Green Energy was hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,013.35 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 98.76% to Rs 66.11 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 33.26 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 83.78% year on year (YoY) to Rs 348.01 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 83.78% year on year (YoY) to Rs 348.01 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 was at Rs 90.70 crore, up 119.61% from Rs 41.30 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total expenses jumped 72.60% to Rs 257.65 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 149.27 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 168.23 crore (up 79.08%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 27.49 crore (up 39.4%YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 11.38 crore (up 271.9%YoY).

The companys consolidated EBITDA jumped 88% to Rs 132.4 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 70.5 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, revenue from sales of power & solar power plant jumped 83.95% YoY to Rs 347.82 crore while revenue from sales of plot fell 33.33% YoY to Rs 0.18 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the payment of interim dividend is 21 August 2024. The dividend will be paid to shareholders within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

