KPI Green gains after arm inks three strategic MoUs with Delta Electronics

KPI Green Energy rose 2.21% to Rs 514.35 after its parent company, KP Group, signed three strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Delta Electronics to bolster India's clean energy ecosystem.The collaboration focuses on battery energy storage systems (BESS), green hydrogen, EV charging infrastructure, and a 1 GW solar inverter supply.
The first MoU centers on the development of scalable BESS projects. KP Group will lead project development and site integration, while Delta will provide critical components such as inverters and energy management systems. The partnership aims to deliver energy storage projects across India and explore global markets.
The second MoU targets the green mobility sector. KP Group will establish green hydrogen production units powered by renewable energy, while Delta will supply hydrogen compression and EV charging technologies. The two firms will jointly develop hydrogen refueling and EV charging stations pan-India, with Delta offering AC and DC fast chargers, along with monitoring and billing platforms.
Under the third MoU, Delta will supply nearly 1 GW of solar PV inverters over the next year for KP Groups upcoming solar projects. These inverters will support standalone and hybrid (solar + storage) systems with features like high efficiency, remote diagnostics, and grid support functionalities.
The companies will also collaborate on post-installation services, including training, preventive maintenance, and spare part supply. Joint workshops are planned to ensure KP Group stays aligned with Deltas latest technological advancements.
Niranjan Nayak, MD, Delta Electronics India, said, Our collaboration with KP Group is a bold step toward building a cleaner, smarter mobility ecosystem. With this 1 GW inverter partnership and extended collaboration on BESS and green hydrogen, we are committed to delivering best-in-class technology and lifecycle support.
Faruk Patel, CMD, KP Group, added, This partnership goes beyond product supplywere co-creating innovative solutions for Indias energy independence. Whether solar, storage, or hydrogen, we aim to shape a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow.
KPI Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar and hybrid power plants as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as a service provider to Captive Power Producers (CPP) under the brand name of 'Solarism.'
The company's consolidated net profit surged 142% to Rs 104.18 crore on 97% rise in total income to Rs 577.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
