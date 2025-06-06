Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd and Signpost India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2025.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd tumbled 10.47% to Rs 2298.55 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 56578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13785 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd lost 7.81% to Rs 216.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 294.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1756 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd plummeted 6.54% to Rs 153. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Signpost India Ltd dropped 5.93% to Rs 190.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6606 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

