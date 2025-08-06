Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 10.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 1763.80 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 10.94% to Rs 141.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 159.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 1763.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1631.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1763.801631.8718.5219.89221.97233.69182.31203.45141.88159.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News